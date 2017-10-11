Don't miss out! Get full access to this show and
Trap Queen | Fetty Wap
Tales
S1 EP4 | Full Episode | 41:21
TV-14. Aired 10-10-2017. 4 days left
Inspired by the lyrics of Fetty Wap’s "Trap Queen," this episode tells the story of devoted love. Crystal discovers that her boyfriend Reggie, the love of her life, is running drugs out of the strip club they own. Despite initial hesitation, she decides to join forces with him in order to secure their dream future.