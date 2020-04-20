Season 1 - Episode 4 Full Episode (07:42)
12 hours ago The Glam Gap Exclusive: Fashion Designer Nichole Lynel on Making Her First Million

The Glam Gap Exclusive: Fashion Designer Nichole Lynel on Making Her First Million

Nichole Lynel, CEO and Creative Director of her eponymous fashion line, breaks down her hustle and how she sets her designs apart in the age of fast fashion.

COMMENTS

Next up

Get More!

Recommended

Latest in style