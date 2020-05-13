Season 1 - Episode 6 Full Episode (06:26)
Glam Gap: Carol’s Daughter Lisa Price on Her Natural Hair Care Empire

Lisa Price, founder of Carol's Daughter, opens up about her legacy in the natural hair care industry, her weight loss journey and the most valuable lesson that her mother taught her.

