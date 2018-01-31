Don't miss out! Get full access to this show and
#TheInterruptionofEverything
The Quad
S2 EP2 | Full Episode | 40:56
TV-14. Aired 1-31-2018
An outbreak of norovirus on the GAMU campus leads to the discovery of a broken refrigeration system, forcing Eva to face Terrence Berry's family a second time to request an extension for the settlement payment.