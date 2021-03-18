S2 EP8 | Full Episode | 40:56

TV-14. Aired 3-20-2018. Expires today

Eva discovers that a trustee is responsible for contract irregularities that benefit him, personally. Cedric and Ebonie feel “Rise Up Together” needs a hook, but the only singer who can do it justice is Cedric’s ex -- Bronwyn. The final round of Cecil Diamond and Clive Taylor’s rivalry comes to a head at a band competition; however, Diamond’s secret weapon, Noni, is nowhere to be found. Sydney discovers the depths of Eva’s addiction and takes matters into her own hands by throwing out her stash. Left without any pills, Eva resorts to theft.