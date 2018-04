S2 EP10 | Full Episode | 40:58

TV-14. Aired 4-3-2018

GAMU’s students decide to take matters into their own hands, it’s time for a revolution! Concerned about whether Bronwyn is pregnant or just trying to trap her son, Cedric’s mother pays him a surprise visit and then takes matters into her own hands. BoJohn’s father shows up ready to take him home and has a man-to-man with Coach Hardwick, who tries to convince BoJohn not to leave.