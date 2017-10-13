Don't miss out! Get full access to this show and
Episode 101 | October 12, 2017
The Rundown with Robin Thede
S1 EP1 | Full Episode | 20:33
TV-14. Aired 10-12-2017
Comedian and former head writer and contributor for “The Nightly Show” Robin Thede gives her hilariously unique take on the week’s headlines in politics and pop culture in a fast-paced, no-holds-barred late night show featuring biting social commentary, sharp sketch comedy and in-your-face pop culture parody.