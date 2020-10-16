Find your TV provider and then sign in with your username and password.

October 19, 2017 - Donald Trump Disrespects Fallen Soldiers

The Rundown with Robin Thede

S1 EP2 | Full Episode | 20:30
TV-14. Aired 10-19-2017. 1 day left
Donald Trump has a rude phone call with a military widow, a restaurant is accused of re-serving Popeyes chicken, and Robin imagines a world without microaggressions.
Spin Class With No Class

Some workouts have you sweating for all the wrong reasons.

"Blessed be the baby hairs."

Robin goes in on the week's biggest topics.

