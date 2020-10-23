Find your TV provider and then sign in with your username and password.

October 26, 2017 - Fighting for Marijuana Equity

The Rundown with Robin Thede

S1 EP3 | Full Episode | 20:29
TV-14. Aired 10-26-2017
Solange defends her hair, Kap gets a new job, and black women square up against Trump (again). Plus, an equity program in Oakland aims to help black growers.
Outrage Ain't Nothin' But A Number

Robin calls out Kelz -- and the rest of us for staying silent.

An update on the state of Ben Carson's HUD.

An equity program in Oakland helps Black marijuana growers.

