Ida B. Never Wants to See Hattie Again

Twenties

S1 | Highlight | 00:30
Aired 4-9-2020
Hattie faces the music, and an unexpected guest crashes Marie's birthday party on the season finale of Twenties, airing Wednesday at 10/9c.
Lena Waithe Brings Her TV Magic to Navigating Your Twenties

A new BET comedy brings humor to being in your twenties.

Twenties premieres Wednesday, March 4 at 10/9c.

Lena Waithe chats about her comedy series Twenties.
