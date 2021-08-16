Tyler Perry Goes Behind the Scenes with the Sistas Cast

Tyler Perry's Sistas

S3 | Exclusive | 00:30
Aired 8-16-2021
Tyler Perry and the cast of Sistas get into everything about the show, and it's going to get real on The Tyler Perry Show: Sistas After Show Edition, premiering Wednesday at 10/9c.
tyler-perry-goes-behind-the-scenes-with-the-sistas-cast Up next s3

Can These Sistas Survive the Storm?

extras

s3

|

Exclusive

Bitter breakups, jealousy and life-changing decisions threaten to rip friendships apart on new episodes of Tyler Perry's Sistas, airing Wednesdays at 9/8c.

more episodes

s3 ep9

Complicated Situations

s3 ep8

Little White Lies

s3 ep7

Protecting Myself
See more episodes

Shows you might like

Rebel

Rebel

Danielle Mone' Truitt as Rebel Knight. REBEL is an Oakland detective who's solved more homicides in the last three years than any detective on the force.

The Quad

The Quad

Season 2 - New Season Tuesdays 10/9C

An exciting, scripted series about HBCU life.

Soul Train Awards

Soul Train Awards

Soul Train Awards feature soulful performances, tributes and special appearances by some of entertainment’s biggest stars.

#AllVotesMatter

#AllVotesMatter

The candidates of the 2016 election tell you why they want your vote!
View all shows

Recommended digital originals

#20YrsLtr

Digital Original

#20YrsLtr

Only on BET.com

Take a trip down memory with some of the most iconic music, films, fashion and more that helped move #theculture.

8 Days a Week

Digital Original

8 Days a Week

Hip hop clashes with pop culture in an exciting and groundbreaking webseries for BET.

BET @

Digital Original

BET @

YOUR FRONT-ROW TICKET

BET@ gives you a front-row ticket to high-profile concerts, sporting events and the world of entertainment. We're on the red carpet, backstage and behind the scenes talking to the biggest athletes and stars, and bringing it all to you.

BET Breaks

Digital Original

BET Breaks

Check out the latest and hottest breaking stories in popular culture.
View all originals