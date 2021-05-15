Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (01:30)
21 hours ago News: Cardi B. Drives Trends and Excites Critics with Hits and Award Wins

News: Cardi B. Drives Trends and Excites Critics with Hits and Award Wins

Here's why Cardi B. has been a fixture in Hip Hop since she first burst onto the scene.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest on BET.com