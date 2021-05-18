Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (01:30)
Yesterday BET BUZZ: Saweetie is the Icy Girl You've Always Wanted to be Your Best Friend

BET BUZZ: Saweetie is the Icy Girl You've Always Wanted to be Your Best Friend

Cali rapper Saweetie has become a best friend to bet on in fast motion, just in time for the summer.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest on BET.com