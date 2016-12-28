This Most Recent Video of Eddie Long Will Shock You

Bishop Eddie Long is back in the news for his weight loss, but this time it appears to be much more serious as the church leader is almost unrecognizable.
His new drastic weight loss was captured on video during an appearance he made before his New Birth Missionary Church in Lithonia, Georgia.
The appearance was highly anticipated as it was said that he was in hospice in the months prior. During that time, his assistant said he was dealing with a "health challenge" dating back to September.
Take a look at Bishop Long taking the stage during the service looking much lighter in weight just a couple weeks ago:
New Birth released a statement from Bishop Long back in September addressing his health.
"I am recovering from a health challenge that I trust God to deliver me from," he said. "It is unrelated to the eating for life diet consisting of mostly raw vegetables that I am continuing, as part of a holistic approach to good health. At this time my family and I are requesting that you respect our privacy. I truly appreciate your prayers and support for me, my loved ones and my beloved New Birth Church Family."
He followed-up his statement with a cellphone video explaining to his congregation that he was in good health, contrary to popular belief, and his weight loss was a result of a new raw, vegetarian diet.
Check out photos of his massive weight loss below:
