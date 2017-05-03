Here’s How Tyga Reportedly Feels About Kylie Dating Travis Scott

It seems like things between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are going well so far, but one person who doesn't seem to be over the moon for the couple's happiness is the reality star's ex, Tyga .

According to Hollywood Life, the "Rack City" rapper is "devastated" that his old flame has moved on so quickly to another man after their messy beakup

The source added that though he's completely done with their relationship, Tyga was still bothered when he saw her living it up with the "Antidote" rapper.

Tyga also allegedly believes that Kylie only took Travis to Cipriani for his birthday party because she knew there was a high chance they would be photographed together, making him jealous in the process.

If the reports are true, mission accomplished.

Recap when rumors of these two dating first started in the BET Breaks video, above.