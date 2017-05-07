BET Experience 2017!

'Get Out' and 'Moonlight' Won Big This Weekend

Find out who took home what.

Published 2 hours ago

MTV changed up their annual awards ceremony a little this year. Instead of just being the “Video Music Awards” or VMAs, the 2017 edition included more in the movie and television realm (hence the name MTV Movie & TV Awards).

Previous award shows that took place in 2017 gave a little foreshadowing to who was going to take home hardware in this one as well. A few new possible winners were added to the list to make things interesting, including Get Out and Moonlight, who won big.

Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome won "Best Kiss" for their lip lock in Moonlight. The movie also won “Outstanding film - wide release” at the 2017 GLAAD Awards. Jordan Peele’s Get Out took home some awards as well, including Daniel Kaluuya’s win for acting’s “Next Generation.” Lil Rel Howery also won the trophy for “Best Comedic Performance.” In total, the two films grossed nine nominations.

Stranger Things also did well, taking home awards for “Show of the Year” and “Best Actor in a Show” (Millie Bobby Brown).

Rounding out, Black excellence was rewarded in the more woke realm as Hidden Figures won “Best Fight Against the System” award while Ava DuVernay won "Best Documentary" for her epic, 13th. Trevor Noah won "Best Host" for his work behind the desk of the Daily Show.

If you're wondering who took home "Movie of the Year," it was Beauty and the Beast.

(Shrugs).

Check out a full list of winners below.

______________________________________________________________

Movie of the Year

Winner: Beauty and the Beast

Get Out

Logan

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The Edge of Seventeen

 

Best Actor in a Movie

Daniel Kaluuya — Get Out

WINNER: Emma Watson — Beauty and the Beast

Hailee Steinfeld — The Edge of Seventeen

Hugh Jackman — Logan

James McAvoy — Split

Taraji P. Henson — Hidden Figures

 

Show of the Year

Atlanta

Game of Thrones

Insecure

Pretty Little Liars

WINNER: Stranger Things

This Is Us

 

Best Actor in a Show

Donald Glover — Atlanta

Emilia Clarke — Game of Thrones

Gina Rodriguez — Jane the Virgin

Jeffrey Dean Morgan — The Walking Dead

Mandy Moore — This Is Us

WINNER: Millie Bobby Brown — Stranger Things

 

Best Fight Against the System

Get Out

WINNER: Hidden Figures

Loving

Luke Cage

Mr. Robot

 

Tearjerker

Game of Thrones — Hodor's death

Grey’s Anatomy — Meredith tells her children about Derek's death

Me Before You — Will tells Louisa he can't stay with her

Moonlight — Paula tells Chiron that she loves him

WINNER: This Is Us — Jack and Randall at karate

 

Next Generation

Chrissy Metz

WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya

Issa Rae

Riz Ahmed

Yara Shahidi

 

Best Duo

Adam Levine & Blake Shelton — The Voice

Daniel Kaluuya & Lil Rel Howery — Get Out

Brian Tyree Henry & Lakeith Stanfield — Atlanta

WINNER: Hugh Jackman & Dafne Keen — Logan

Josh Gad & Luke Evans — Beauty and the Beast

Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg — Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party

 

Best Kiss

WINNER: Ashton Sanders & Jharrel Jerome — Moonlight

Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling — La La Land

Emma Watson & Dan Stevens — Beauty and the Beast

Taraji P. Henson & Terrence Howard — Empire

Zac Efron & Anna Kendrick — Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates

 

Best Comedic Performance

Adam Devine — Workaholics

Ilana Glazer & Abbi Jacobson — Broad City

Winner: Lil Rel Howery — Get Out

Seth MacFarlane — Family Guy

Will Arnett — The LEGO Batman Movie

 

Best Host

Ellen DeGeneres — The Ellen DeGeneres Show

John Oliver — Last Week Tonight

RuPaul — RuPaul’s Drag Race

Samantha Bee — Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

WINNER: Trevor Noah — The Daily Show

 

Best Hero

Felicity Jones — Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Grant Gustin — The Flash

Mike Colter — Luke Cage

Millie Bobby Brown — Stranger Things

Stephen Amell — Arrow

Winner: Taraji P. Henson — Hidden Figures

 

Best American Story

Winner: Black-ish

Fresh Off the Boat

Jane the Virgin

Moonlight

Transparent

 

Best Villain

Allison Williams — Get Out

Demogorgon — Stranger Things

Jared Leto — Suicide Squad

Winner: Jeffrey Dean Morgan — The Walking Dead

Wes Bentley — American Horror Story: Roanoke

 

Best Documentary

Winner: 13th

I Am Not Your Negro

O.J.: Made in America

This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous

TIME: The Kalief Browder Story

 

Best Reality Competition

America’s Got Talent

MasterChef Junior

Winner: RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Bachelor

The Voice

 

Trending

"Sean Spicer Press Conference" feat. Melissa McCarthy — Saturday Night Live

"Lady Gaga Carpool Karaoke" — The Late Late Show with James Corden

"Cash Me Outside How Bout Dat" — Dr. Phil

Winner: "Run the World (Girls)" feat. Channing Tatum as Beyoncé — Lip Sync Battle

"Wheel of Musical Impressions" with Demi Lovato — The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Winona Ryder's Winning SAG Awards Reaction — 23rd Annual SAG Awards

 

Best Musical Moment

"Beauty and the Beast" — Ariana Grande and John Legend, Beauty and the Beast

"Can't Stop the Feeling!" — Justin Timberlake, Trolls

"How Far I'll Go" — Auli'i Cravalho, Moana

"City of Stars" — Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, La La Land

"You Can't Stop the Beat" — ensemble, Hairspray Live!

"Be That as It May" — Herizen Guardiola, The Get Down

WINNER: "You’re the One That I Want" — ensemble, Grease: Live

Written by Paul Meara

