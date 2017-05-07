'Get Out' and 'Moonlight' Won Big This Weekend

MTV changed up their annual awards ceremony a little this year. Instead of just being the “Video Music Awards” or VMAs, the 2017 edition included more in the movie and television realm (hence the name MTV Movie & TV Awards).
Previous award shows that took place in 2017 gave a little foreshadowing to who was going to take home hardware in this one as well. A few new possible winners were added to the list to make things interesting, including Get Out and Moonlight, who won big.
Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome won "Best Kiss" for their lip lock in Moonlight. The movie also won “Outstanding film - wide release” at the 2017 GLAAD Awards. Jordan Peele’s Get Out took home some awards as well, including Daniel Kaluuya’s win for acting’s “Next Generation.” Lil Rel Howery also won the trophy for “Best Comedic Performance.” In total, the two films grossed nine nominations.
Stranger Things also did well, taking home awards for “Show of the Year” and “Best Actor in a Show” (Millie Bobby Brown).
Rounding out, Black excellence was rewarded in the more woke realm as Hidden Figures won “Best Fight Against the System” award while Ava DuVernay won "Best Documentary" for her epic, 13th. Trevor Noah won "Best Host" for his work behind the desk of the Daily Show.
If you're wondering who took home "Movie of the Year," it was Beauty and the Beast.
(Shrugs).
Check out a full list of winners below.
Winner: Beauty and the Beast
Get Out
Logan
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
The Edge of Seventeen
Daniel Kaluuya — Get Out
WINNER: Emma Watson — Beauty and the Beast
Hailee Steinfeld — The Edge of Seventeen
Hugh Jackman — Logan
James McAvoy — Split
Taraji P. Henson — Hidden Figures
Atlanta
Game of Thrones
Insecure
Pretty Little Liars
WINNER: Stranger Things
This Is Us
Donald Glover — Atlanta
Emilia Clarke — Game of Thrones
Gina Rodriguez — Jane the Virgin
Jeffrey Dean Morgan — The Walking Dead
Mandy Moore — This Is Us
WINNER: Millie Bobby Brown — Stranger Things
Get Out
WINNER: Hidden Figures
Loving
Luke Cage
Mr. Robot
Game of Thrones — Hodor's death
Grey’s Anatomy — Meredith tells her children about Derek's death
Me Before You — Will tells Louisa he can't stay with her
Moonlight — Paula tells Chiron that she loves him
WINNER: This Is Us — Jack and Randall at karate
Chrissy Metz
WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya
Issa Rae
Riz Ahmed
Yara Shahidi
Adam Levine & Blake Shelton — The Voice
Daniel Kaluuya & Lil Rel Howery — Get Out
Brian Tyree Henry & Lakeith Stanfield — Atlanta
WINNER: Hugh Jackman & Dafne Keen — Logan
Josh Gad & Luke Evans — Beauty and the Beast
Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg — Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party
WINNER: Ashton Sanders & Jharrel Jerome — Moonlight
Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling — La La Land
Emma Watson & Dan Stevens — Beauty and the Beast
Taraji P. Henson & Terrence Howard — Empire
Zac Efron & Anna Kendrick — Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates
Adam Devine — Workaholics
Ilana Glazer & Abbi Jacobson — Broad City
Winner: Lil Rel Howery — Get Out
Seth MacFarlane — Family Guy
Will Arnett — The LEGO Batman Movie
Ellen DeGeneres — The Ellen DeGeneres Show
John Oliver — Last Week Tonight
RuPaul — RuPaul’s Drag Race
Samantha Bee — Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
WINNER: Trevor Noah — The Daily Show
Felicity Jones — Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Grant Gustin — The Flash
Mike Colter — Luke Cage
Millie Bobby Brown — Stranger Things
Stephen Amell — Arrow
Winner: Taraji P. Henson — Hidden Figures
Winner: Black-ish
Fresh Off the Boat
Jane the Virgin
Moonlight
Transparent
Allison Williams — Get Out
Demogorgon — Stranger Things
Jared Leto — Suicide Squad
Winner: Jeffrey Dean Morgan — The Walking Dead
Wes Bentley — American Horror Story: Roanoke
Winner: 13th
I Am Not Your Negro
O.J.: Made in America
This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous
TIME: The Kalief Browder Story
America’s Got Talent
MasterChef Junior
Winner: RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Bachelor
The Voice
"Sean Spicer Press Conference" feat. Melissa McCarthy — Saturday Night Live
"Lady Gaga Carpool Karaoke" — The Late Late Show with James Corden
"Cash Me Outside How Bout Dat" — Dr. Phil
Winner: "Run the World (Girls)" feat. Channing Tatum as Beyoncé — Lip Sync Battle
"Wheel of Musical Impressions" with Demi Lovato — The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Winona Ryder's Winning SAG Awards Reaction — 23rd Annual SAG Awards
"Beauty and the Beast" — Ariana Grande and John Legend, Beauty and the Beast
"Can't Stop the Feeling!" — Justin Timberlake, Trolls
"How Far I'll Go" — Auli'i Cravalho, Moana
"City of Stars" — Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, La La Land
"You Can't Stop the Beat" — ensemble, Hairspray Live!
"Be That as It May" — Herizen Guardiola, The Get Down
WINNER: "You’re the One That I Want" — ensemble, Grease: Live
