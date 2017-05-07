'Get Out' and 'Moonlight' Won Big This Weekend

MTV changed up their annual awards ceremony a little this year. Instead of just being the “Video Music Awards” or VMAs, the 2017 edition included more in the movie and television realm (hence the name MTV Movie & TV Awards).

Previous award shows that took place in 2017 gave a little foreshadowing to who was going to take home hardware in this one as well. A few new possible winners were added to the list to make things interesting, including Get Out and Moonlight, who won big.

Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome won "Best Kiss" for their lip lock in Moonlight. The movie also won “Outstanding film - wide release” at the 2017 GLAAD Awards. Jordan Peele’s Get Out took home some awards as well, including Daniel Kaluuya’s win for acting’s “Next Generation.” Lil Rel Howery also won the trophy for “Best Comedic Performance.” In total, the two films grossed nine nominations.

Stranger Things also did well, taking home awards for “Show of the Year” and “Best Actor in a Show” (Millie Bobby Brown).

Rounding out, Black excellence was rewarded in the more woke realm as Hidden Figures won “Best Fight Against the System” award while Ava DuVernay won "Best Documentary" for her epic, 13th. Trevor Noah won "Best Host" for his work behind the desk of the Daily Show.

If you're wondering who took home "Movie of the Year," it was Beauty and the Beast.

(Shrugs).

Check out a full list of winners below.

