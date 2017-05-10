Will Phaedra Lose Her License to Practice Law?

If you thought Phaedra Parks’ s punishment for spreading lies on Real Housewives of Atlanta was simply being let go from the show, you may be wrong.

TMZ is reporting that it could affect her pocket book in perhaps an even bigger way. Michael Lissack, a man who apparently lives to challenge the housewives, has filed an official grievance with the State Bar of Georgia against Parks for her lying and other behavior on RHOA.

He says Phaedra’s alleged lies about Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker’s alleged plot to drug Porsha Williams and have a threesome is grounds to take away her law license.

Lissack a former Smith Barney director who famously blew the whistle on his own firm back in 1994 for overcharging municipalities. He also claims to have exposed Vicki Gunvalson on last year’s Housewives for allegedly running a fake cancer charity.

A representative for Phaedra Parks did respond and claims the filing by Lissack to be “a frivolous complaint filed by an attention seeking fan. We fully expect that it will be dismissed."

This whole thing is a mess. Hopefully for Phaedra, the Ls stop here.