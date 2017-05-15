Terrence Howard Reacts to Mo'Nique Blasting Oprah and Lee Daniels

Mo'Nique recently slammed Lee Daniels , Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey in a profanity-laced rant during one of her comedy shows at the Apollo Theater over the weekend. Now, Terrence Howard , one of the stars of Daniels' hit Fox drama Empire , is sharing his two cents on her highly publicized takedown.

TMZ caught up with the actor outside ABC studios in New York City, and when they tried to fill him in on the drama, he was already a step ahead of them.

Sharing his opinion, he explained that he does not fault the comic for speaking her mind. In fact, he welcomes it.

"Everybody's got a right to speak what's on their mind," he said, while stopping to take photos with fans. "It's just nature. Everybody's good and everybody's got an opinion. She's got an Oscar. She got an Oscar from it and she's still an amazing actor and an amazing comedian."

Take a look at the clip below: