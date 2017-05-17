Zoe Kravitz Reveals How Lisa Bonet Really Reacted to Cosby Scandal

Now, her daughter, Zoe Kravitz , is speaking out on her behalf to Allure magazine, revealing that her mother "didn't seem incredibly surprised" about the claims.

Lisa Bonet is one of the remaining people from Bill Cosby 's professional past who has not spoken out about his recent sexual assault allegations.

The cover girl explained that her mother, who played Denise Huxtable on The Cosby Show, was disgusted and disappointed by the allegations.

"I don't think she wants to hear about anyone being abused, especially by someone she spent so much time with," she said. "It feels s****y. You want to shower."

The 28-year-old said in an interview with The Guardian back in 2015 that her mother was not aware of the alleged violations Cosby made against these women, and was "just as disgusted and concerned as everyone else."

Speaking on her mother's silence on the hot topic, she said that though she knows that people want her to speak out, "if there was something she felt the world needed to know that would help this case or help any women who had been abused, she would say something."

