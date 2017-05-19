Steve Harvey Breaks His Silence on Ex-Wife’s Lawsuit

Twelve years after their divorce, Steve Harvey and his ex-wife, Mary Shackelford, are still going at it. The latest? Shackelford filed a lawsuit against her ex-husband seeking $60 million in damages for "soul damage" and worse: child endangerment, torture, conspiracy against rights, kidnapping, murder, breach of contract and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Yeah, you read that right.

Now, Harvey has broken his silence on the outrageous claims with a statement of his own.