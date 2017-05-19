Steve Harvey Breaks His Silence on Ex-Wife’s Lawsuit

Twelve years after their divorce, Steve Harvey and his ex-wife, Mary Shackelford, are still going at it. The latest? Shackelford filed a lawsuit against her ex-husband seeking $60 million in damages for "soul damage" and worse: child endangerment, torture, conspiracy against rights, kidnapping, murder, breach of contract and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
Yeah, you read that right.
Now, Harvey has broken his silence on the outrageous claims with a statement of his own.
In a statement to TheJasmineBrand.com, Harvey's attorney states, "Mr. Harvey vehemently denies any allegations set forth in the lawsuit. The Complaint is meritless, frivolous and the allegations are completely false. We will vigorously defend/counterclaim against the Complaint."
Steve and Mary were married from 1996 until 2005 and have a 19-year-old son, Wynston. They ended their marriage citing "irreconcilable differences," though Mary has repeatedly accused Harvey of carrying on an affair with his current wife, Marjorie Harvey, while they were married.
Hopefully, they will each get the closure they so clearly need.
See how Harvey is expanding his TV dynasty with BET Breaks, above.
(Photo: David Becker/Getty Images for Nu-Opp, Inc)
It takes three Anthony Andersons to equal one Tim Allen.
COMMENTS