Keyshia Cole Shares Sad Story About Her Current Relationship With Her Mother

The singer vented to her fans on Twitter.

Published 44 minutes ago

It seems as Keyshia Cole's relationship with her mother Frankie is still strained as the singer took to Twitter to vent about her frustrations, detailing her mother's battle with addiction.

The "Heaven Sent" crooner seemed defeated when detailing her current standing with her mother.

Taking to Twitter to sound off, Keyshia explained that Frankie's struggles with addiction have gotten so bad that she's chosen drugs over her own daughter, and it's clearly taking a toll on their relationship.

"I told my mother the other day I was afraid to lose her because she keeps going back to the streets," the singer tweeted. "You know what she said? In return? She said, 'YOU'LL be aight.'"

In a series of follow-up tweets, she explained that no amount of money could replace the bond she shares with her mother.

Take a look at her explanation, below:

#KeyshiaCole opens up about her relationship with her mom to fans on Twitter.

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

According to Bossip, back in 2016, Keyshia admitted to going broke while helping her mother battle addiction.

"Even went broke once putting all my money and house up to pay for mom's rehab," she said. "Nothing has worked on my end. But my aunt has not given up!!!! No one knows my mother like u do!!" 

Get the latest on Keyshia Cole in the BET Breaks video, above.

Written by John Justice

(Photo: Jeffrey Ufberg/WireImage)

