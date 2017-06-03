Keyshia Cole Shares Sad Story About Her Current Relationship With Her Mother

It seems as Keyshia Cole 's relationship with her mother Frankie is still strained as the singer took to Twitter to vent about her frustrations, detailing her mother's battle with addiction.

The "Heaven Sent" crooner seemed defeated when detailing her current standing with her mother.

Taking to Twitter to sound off, Keyshia explained that Frankie's struggles with addiction have gotten so bad that she's chosen drugs over her own daughter, and it's clearly taking a toll on their relationship.

"I told my mother the other day I was afraid to lose her because she keeps going back to the streets," the singer tweeted. "You know what she said? In return? She said, 'YOU'LL be aight.'"

In a series of follow-up tweets, she explained that no amount of money could replace the bond she shares with her mother.

Take a look at her explanation, below: