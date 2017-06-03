BET Experience 2017!

See T.I.'s Cryptic Message About Why He Gave Up on His Marriage to Tiny

Is Tip playing the blame game?

The world watched T.I. and Tiny's marriage dissolve on their now concluded VH1 reality show, T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle, and while it's clear that the longtime couple split largely due to reasons of infidelity on the rapper's part, it seems as he's added another reason to the mix.

Taking to Instagram, Tip shared a photo with words that seemed to subliminally speak on his failed marriage to the Xscape star.

"I walked away because you were too busy finding faults in me, while I was too busy overlooking yours...," the post read, with the supported caption, "But it's still all love."

In the final episode of their reality show, Tiny accused T.I. of cheating on her with a woman she hired, and while he admitted to stepping out during the course of their marriage, he clapped back, accusing her of being photographed with and spending time with his nemesis, Floyd Mayweather, Jr.

See the reason why Tiny broke things off with Tip in the BET Breaks video, above.

