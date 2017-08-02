Exclusive: Watch Halle Berry React to Trey Songz Sliding Into Her DMs ‘for the Culture’

Halle Berry is currently on the promo trail for her new film, Kidnap , and while speaking with BET.com, she took some time to address Trey Songz 's confession that he shot his shot with the actress on social media.

When asked if she responded to the infamous DM that the R&B crooner said he sent to her "for the culture," Berry admitted that she was confused by the entire situation, specifically the reasoning he gave.

"What does that mean? You 'slid into my DMs for the culture?'" she started. "I don't even know what that sentence means. Do you? I don't know what to respond because I don't know what that means."

On a more serious note, the Oscar-winning actress explained that though she is accomplished in her own right and has earned her bones in Hollywood, she still believes she has to fight for her seat at the table.

"I think, yeah, I'm fighting as a woman, which is why making this movie was no small feat," she said. "I think it's really hard for women to be seen as we really are in film and we have to fight for those roles, but this summer, the great summer for women across the board — not just women of color. We've got Wonder Woman, we've got Atomic Blonde, we've got Girls Trip. Women are, I think, starting to find a new voice. There's something different in the energy right now and this summer, to me, is kind of proof of that."

Kidnap premieres in theaters nationwide on August 4.

Watch the actress dish more on her role in Kidnap and being a real-life "fierce mama bear" in the video, above.