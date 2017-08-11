Was Evelyn Lozada Lying for the Cameras About Her Failing Relationship With Carl Crawford?

Evelyn Lozada is caught in a pickle with her rumored estranged fiancé Carl Crawford as reports claim she may have lied about her plotline on the recently wrapped season of Basketball Wives to get back on the show.

It's recently been reported that Crawford and Lozada are just focusing on being good co-parents to their son Leo as the former baseball star currently resides in Houston while the reality star lives in Arizona.

However, Bossip reports that Evelyn's most recent Basketball Wives storyline of trying to have another baby with Crawford does not correspond with these claims as that cannot be possible if they were estranged.

This is leading some to wonder if the BW OG sold a bogus plot to the show's viewers. To add insult to injury, the show concluded filming back in May, which was long after the two reportedly split back in February due to allegations that the reality star grew suspicious of the athlete's fidelity.

Crawford did not respond to requests for comment from TMZ regarding the cheating claims.

