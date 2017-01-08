See Karrueche Tran Make Golden Globes Hosting Debut

As we know, Karrueche Tran has been the subject of a sad sort of war between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy but guess what? Our girl remains unbothered as she co-hosts on the E! red carpet tonight.

Tonight the model and actress stunned in a hot pink gown by Dolce and Gabbana and shoes by DSqaured2.

Well, it doesnt look like she's hiding anything at all. We are here for all of her bold and bright shine. Team Karrueche!