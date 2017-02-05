Everything We Know About Blue Ivy's Reported Product Line

While Beyoncé is growing two more Knowles-Carters in her belly, her first born, Blue Ivy Carter, is gearing up to take over the family business empire. According to TMZ , the adorable five year old is taking steps toward launching her very own line of products. Legal documents have been filed to trademark the name "Blue Ivy Carter," and it'll soon be used to sell a whole host of items. So, what exactly will we be spending our money on in the near future?

The company has reportedly already filed for legal documents to get the ball rolling on products from hair care to clothing, mobile gaming, and even a fragrance.



We knew Blue would go above and beyond the usual kids stuff.



Of course, Blue's parents have deep connections in the retail game: Bey's Ivy Park athleisure line launched last year and consistently sells out at Nordstrom and Top Shop, and Jay has had a lot of success with his own clothing lines, liquor holdings and more.



Looks like Blue is taking the reigns for a while so her mama can take an early maternity leave!