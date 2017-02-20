Rihanna Gives Us a Sneak Peek at Her Makeup Line to Celebrate Her Birthday

While details surrounding her make-up line, which is slated to hit Sephora stores later this fall, have remained extremely on the downlow, RiRi, in celebration of her birthday today (Feb. 20) has decided to graciously give us a little sneak peak.

Back in April 2016, the exciting news broke that Rihanna would be leveling up her career and overall boss lady status once again, officially signing one of the most lucrative cosmetics deals in recent history.

Rihanna's line, Fenty Beauty, has officially debuted the first tease of what will be the very first product available, sharing a series of new images on its budding Instagram account of the same name, @fentybeautycosmetics.

The first look into RiRi's foray into the cosmetics industry features a snap of a model sporting a pastel pink lip shade, hopefully teasing what will be the first of many hues for the collection's available holographic lipstick colors.

While the color already made its debut as part of last season's Fenty by Puma show, the official cosmetics Instagram is giving fans a closer look at the details behind the shade.

In addition to showing off her first product, Rihanna also made an appearance on the new Instagram page, expressing her excitement for the forthcoming collection in a video clip.

“As you guys may have heard already, I am working on creating a beauty line, Fenty Beauty, and I can’t wait for you guys to see what I’ve been working on," the now 29-year-old says in the clip. "I’m super excited about it."

Not only did Rihanna give us a first look into her new endeavor, but she's also hiring! The singer shared that the company is looking for a global makeup artist to join the squad, listing which dates they'll be looking at applications and interviewing possible hires.

It's about to be RiRi season, y'all!

Take a look at what likely will be the first of many glimpses into Rihanna's new cosmetics line before it hits stores later this year in the posts below.