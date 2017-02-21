Blue Ivy's Courtside Gucci Dress Cost $1700

We Spoke to the Woman Whose Trump-Supporting Boyfriend's Racist Rant Went Viral
"Bye! Here’s your ticket back to motherf*cking Nigeria."
The Carters were flossin’ all the fashions courtside at the NBA All Star Game in New Orleans this weekend, but it was Blue Ivy who stole the show. The tot soaked in the limelight wearing a $1,700 Gucci children's Broderie Anglaise dress. Little Blue accessorized with a jean jacket, black Converse sneakers and bows in her pigtails. Adorable, no?
There’s no denying Blue was the star of the event (basketball, where?). She had a majorly cute moment on the jumbotron during the game. Even the Pelicans mascot was feeling Blue’s ensemble, getting playful with her in the stands and gifting her with her own Pelicans swag. Yes, the swaggiest of celeb kids got more swag.
(Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN LIFESTYLESEE ALL TRENDING
"Bye! Here’s your ticket back to motherf*cking Nigeria."
COMMENTS