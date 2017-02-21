#YESTOBLACK

Blue Ivy's Courtside Gucci Dress Cost $1700

Blue Ivy's Courtside Gucci Dress Cost $1700

Because she's one fab 5-year-old.

Published 2 hours ago

The Carters were flossin’ all the fashions courtside at the NBA All Star Game in New Orleans this weekend, but it was Blue Ivy who stole the show. The tot soaked in the limelight wearing a $1,700 Gucci children's Broderie Anglaise dress. Little Blue accessorized with a jean jacket, black Converse sneakers and bows in her pigtails. Adorable, no?

There’s no denying Blue was the star of the event (basketball, where?). She had a majorly cute moment on the jumbotron during the game. Even the Pelicans mascot was feeling Blue’s ensemble, getting playful with her in the stands and gifting her with her own Pelicans swag. Yes, the swaggiest of celeb kids got more swag.

Written by Jazmine A. Ortiz

(Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN LIFESTYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in lifestyle