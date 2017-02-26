#YESTOBLACK

See the $260K Worth of Goodies Inside This Year's Oscar Gift Bag

See the $260K Worth of Goodies Inside This Year's Oscar Gift Bag

Now this is what you call a swag bag.

Published 3 hours ago

While tonight's annual awards show clearly is centered around the coveted Oscars statuette, as well as what it represents for those who are honored with one of the most coveted prizes in Hollywood, it would be a disservice not to mention the gift bag that, per tradition, each nominee is presented with.

In fact, what's inside the legendary gift bag is sweet enough to help relieve the sorrow of anyone who walks away from the event without taking home an award.

Although the gift bag isn't officially endorsed by the Academy, or even distributed at the event itself, it definitely is a perk that each nominee is given in celebration of being nominated for an award at the annual affair.

Distinctive Assets is the marketing company behind the elusive and exclusive gift bag, and considering they've been putting them together for the past 15 years, it's safe to say they aren't playing around.

As reported, the value of this year's gift bag adds up to a whopping $260,000, full of all sorts of beauty products and travel vouchers alike.

Without further ado, here is an incomplete list including some of what the 2017 Oscar nominees will be taking home following this year's event:

  • Oomi Smart Home
  • Haze Dual V3 Vaporizer
  • Luminosity Skin Serum from Healing Saint
  • Naturally non-browning and non-GMO Project verified Opal Apples
  • A luxury 6-day Hawaiian vacation at Koloa Landing Resort at Poipu.
  • Personal training sessions with celebrity trainer Alexis Seletzky
  • BANGARANG Positive Cube
  • Belldini women's apparel
  • Casper advanced dual-layer pillows
  • ChapStick Total Hydration Moisture + Tint
  • Chocolatines' Drunken Fig Cake Bites
  • Chubby Chipmunk Hand-Dipped Chocolates
  • Crayola My Way customized box of crayons
  • Curlee Girlee empowering children's book
  • Dandi Patch underarm sweat patches
  • Elvie limited edition pelvic floor exercise tracker (and app)
  • Happiest Tee luxury t-shirts
  • Hydroxycut Platinum
  • Jules K unique luxury handbags
  • Lizora pu-erh tea nourishing skincare
  • Personal in-house sommelier services from The Loving Somm
  • Medice Foot Care Kits
  • MOUS fitness bottle
  • MuscleTech Nitro-Tech Crunch Bars
  • Namira Monaco Pole Star Constellation Pendant & Brooch Fine Jewelry
  • Freshly harvested pecans from the National Pecan Shellers Association
  • A 10-year supply of Oxygenetix Breathable Foundation and Moisturizer
  • Park and Buzz baguette stud earrings
  • Reian Williams Fine Art
  • Rest-Rite Sleep Positioner
  • Rouge Maple pure organic maple syrup
  • Slimware portion-control plates
  • SweetCheeks cellulite massage mats
  • Watch Ya' Mouth party game
  • Woosh Beauty innovative makeup application gift sets
  • YOGAJEWELZ OM Diamond Bracelets
  • Golden Door Spa Retreat
  • Grand Hotel Excelsior Vittoria in Sorrento
  • Grand Hotel Tremezzo on Lake Como
  • A fully-private 3-day mansion stay at the Lost Coast Ranch in Northern California
  • Personalized Hands-Only CPR Training and a CPR Anytime Kit from the American Heart Association

While nothing beats taking home an Oscar, this certainly doesn't hurt.

Written by KC Orcutt

(Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN LIFESTYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in lifestyle