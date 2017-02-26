See the $260K Worth of Goodies Inside This Year's Oscar Gift Bag

In fact, what's inside the legendary gift bag is sweet enough to help relieve the sorrow of anyone who walks away from the event without taking home an award.

While tonight's annual awards show clearly is centered around the coveted Oscars statuette, as well as what it represents for those who are honored with one of the most coveted prizes in Hollywood, it would be a disservice not to mention the gift bag that, per tradition, each nominee is presented with.

Although the gift bag isn't officially endorsed by the Academy, or even distributed at the event itself, it definitely is a perk that each nominee is given in celebration of being nominated for an award at the annual affair.

Distinctive Assets is the marketing company behind the elusive and exclusive gift bag, and considering they've been putting them together for the past 15 years, it's safe to say they aren't playing around.

As reported, the value of this year's gift bag adds up to a whopping $260,000, full of all sorts of beauty products and travel vouchers alike.

Without further ado, here is an incomplete list including some of what the 2017 Oscar nominees will be taking home following this year's event:

Oomi Smart Home

Haze Dual V3 Vaporizer

Luminosity Skin Serum from Healing Saint

Naturally non-browning and non-GMO Project verified Opal Apples

A luxury 6-day Hawaiian vacation at Koloa Landing Resort at Poipu.

Personal training sessions with celebrity trainer Alexis Seletzky

BANGARANG Positive Cube

Belldini women's apparel

Casper advanced dual-layer pillows

ChapStick Total Hydration Moisture + Tint

Chocolatines' Drunken Fig Cake Bites

Chubby Chipmunk Hand-Dipped Chocolates

Crayola My Way customized box of crayons

Curlee Girlee empowering children's book

Dandi Patch underarm sweat patches

Elvie limited edition pelvic floor exercise tracker (and app)

Happiest Tee luxury t-shirts

Hydroxycut Platinum

Jules K unique luxury handbags

Lizora pu-erh tea nourishing skincare

Personal in-house sommelier services from The Loving Somm

Medice Foot Care Kits

MOUS fitness bottle

MuscleTech Nitro-Tech Crunch Bars

Namira Monaco Pole Star Constellation Pendant & Brooch Fine Jewelry

Freshly harvested pecans from the National Pecan Shellers Association

A 10-year supply of Oxygenetix Breathable Foundation and Moisturizer

Park and Buzz baguette stud earrings

Reian Williams Fine Art

Rest-Rite Sleep Positioner

Rouge Maple pure organic maple syrup

Slimware portion-control plates

SweetCheeks cellulite massage mats

Watch Ya' Mouth party game

Woosh Beauty innovative makeup application gift sets

YOGAJEWELZ OM Diamond Bracelets

Golden Door Spa Retreat

Grand Hotel Excelsior Vittoria in Sorrento

Grand Hotel Tremezzo on Lake Como

A fully-private 3-day mansion stay at the Lost Coast Ranch in Northern California

Personalized Hands-Only CPR Training and a CPR Anytime Kit from the American Heart Association

While nothing beats taking home an Oscar, this certainly doesn't hurt.