This Magazine Had to Apologize for Comparing How the Olsen Twins Were Aging in Relation to Nicki Minaj

The annual MET Gala attracts memorable looks that inspires even more memorable memes. It also manages to bring out even the most elusive celebrities. Case in point: both Frank Ocean and the Olsen twins attended this year. It was the twins' appearances, however, not Frank's, that sparked discourse on the Twitterverse — and not everyone was kind.

#PettyWap (swipe for more): #AffinityMagazine apologizes for #OlsenTwins comments #NickiMinaj #MetGala2017 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on May 2, 2017 at 9:10pm PDT

Affinity magazine got themselves in a bit of hot water when they said, in a now-deleted tweet, “Nicki Minaj is 34 and the Olsen twins are 30. White people age like bananas,” with a photo of Nicki and the Olsens posing for a pic at the gala. Upon receiving negative feedback, they removed the tweet and issued a series of apology tweets, some of which are below.

Our intent was not to mock people who suffer from eating disorders or drug abuse. It was simply to highlight how differently people age. — Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) May 2, 2017

Now, no one here is disputing the well-known adage "Black don't crack," but this treatment of Mary-Kate and Ashley is a little harsh, especially in the context of Mary-Kate's well-publicized, long-term struggle with anorexia and addiction and Ashley's diagnosis of lupus. Oh yeah, and the fact that they've literally been working since before they could speak.

Mary Kate suffers from anorexia and cocaine addiction. Ashley suffers from Lyme disease. They both have been working since birth https://t.co/wySZXwMcXA — 🇯🇲🇭🇳🇮🇪 (@Frostbite___) May 2, 2017

It's possible that haters were not aware of the twins' ailments, but perhaps this is a good lesson in "if you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all." Ripe banana, anyone?

Written by Lainey Sidell