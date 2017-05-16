Kim Kardashian's Former Assistant Talks New Staff, Including 2 Nannies

If you are one of the 100 million people that follows Kim Kardashian on Instagram, you've likely seen her assistant Stephanie Shepard, aka Steph Shep. That's because Steph is with Kim 24/7, whether it be workouts, vacations or anything in between. Stephanie, herself, camouflages into the family: her long, dark hair and plentiful Yeezy outfits often lead people to mistake her for Kim's sister, Kourtney. With access to the most publicized family in America, Steph's profile is also on the rise. In a recent Refinery29 profile, Steph finally spilled the beans about what it's like to be in the Kardashian's inner circle and it's chock-full of gems.

She comes from humble beginnings:

"When I say I came from a small town, I mean that I would pass cows driving to school. It was country life: bonfires and football games. Our nicest restaurant was Olive Garden. So when I came out here, it was a whole different thing. I had never seen a Range Rover."

She's recently taken on a bigger role:

"Kim now also has a personal assistant, a house assistant, two kids, two nannies, and I was recently promoted to COO of Kardashian West Brands, so we're looking for someone to fill my executive assistant position. Sometimes we look at each other like, wow, remember when it was just me and you?"

We have Steph to thank for Kimoji's 420 merch:

"Kim doesn't smoke, but I try to get the weed paraphernalia in there...you know, for the youth."

There's a reason she prefers to minimize her KUWTK screentime:

"I've never really wanted to be front-and-center on the show. But the thing is, the girls really don't stop living their lives for the camera, so the reality is I'm often there, because I'm actually working. Sometimes the camera will catch that, but usually I look like s**t because they'll always come when we're traveling somewhere, and I have on no makeup or just woke up!"

On life after the Paris robbery:

"It was terrifying. At the time, I had to hold it together and make sure everything was getting handled, and that we could get Kim home as quickly and safely as possible. Obviously I can't even begin to imagine what she's gone through, what she's had to deal with, but even I have been more cautious. We have alarms and security plans, and all that. Still, whenever I've had to stay home alone, I get a little scared. So I did get a couple of extra pepper sprays."

On her relationship with Kanye:

"I think people would be surprised to know how funny Kanye is. Do people know that he’s funny? I know everyone thinks he's so deep and serious, but he’s also so funny, like he has me rolling laughing, and sometimes I’m like, Is this inappropriate that I’m laughing so hard? But he’s just so f**king hilarious, he has these one-liners, and he’s just so unfiltered. He makes me laugh so hard, but he's also truly the hardest-working man I've ever met."