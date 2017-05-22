See What Everyone Wore to Beyoncé's African-Themed Baby Shower

Over the weekend, a very pregnant Beyoncé and friends went Afro-Chic at her "Carter Push Party," and like everything she does, it was major.

The push party, which you may know better as a baby shower, was filled with family including hubby Jay Z, mom Ms. Tina Lawson and sister Solange. Along with close friends, Bey even invited celebrity besties Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, La La Anthony, and the also expecting mom Serena Williams.

While the event looked very beautiful with African-theme décor everywhere, we were obviously thrilled by the fashion.