See What Everyone Wore to Beyoncé's African-Themed Baby Shower

Over the weekend, a very pregnant Beyoncé and friends went Afro-Chic at her "Carter Push Party," and like everything she does, it was major.
The push party, which you may know better as a baby shower, was filled with family including hubby Jay Z, mom Ms. Tina Lawson and sister Solange. Along with close friends, Bey even invited celebrity besties Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, La La Anthony, and the also expecting mom Serena Williams.
While the event looked very beautiful with African-theme décor everywhere, we were obviously thrilled by the fashion.
Bey looked ready to deliver any day now with a beautiful henna-designed baby bump, a patchwork Ankara-print headwrap with flower accents from Burkinabaé Accessories, an adorable bra top, and a fabulous custom-made ruffled printed skirt designed by Demestik by Reuben Reuel, whose designs actually hover in a very affordable price range.
Kelly Rowland came through with a stylish and colorful Bombchel Factory tie-dye crop-top and matching skirt ($230) with jaw-dropping splits. Did we mention the Amerié 1936 Collection VIV ($55) and TYME ($40) necklaces? Very stylish.
Former Destiny Child’s group-mate Michelle looked easy and breezy with a flowing high-lo maxi dress by BCBG Maxazria ($248) accompanied with a patchwork Ankara-print headwrap by Burkinabaé Accessories and BCBG Maxazria platform heels.
Ms. Tina looked beautiful in all black with accent color Burkinabaé Accessories Ankara Scrunch Hoops available at @lamaisondefashions.
LaLa Anthony looked stunning in a colorful and well-crafted Spring 2017 kaftan by Ottdubai, a brand that produces designs made in Dubai.
We can see that everyone showed up and showed out for the twins! What do you think of the push-party theme and style?
(Photo: Marc Patrick/BFA/REX/Shutterstock)
