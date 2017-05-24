This Dancer Refused to Be Fat Shamed and Was Selected by Shonda Rhimes for a Film

It’s 2017 and we’re still tip-toeing around the word “fat.” But leave it to Dove Real Beauty Productions to remind the world that being fat isn’t taboo and that every body should be celebrated. The brand’s latest campaign pulled in mega-producer Shonda Rhimes to create a short film centered around Cathleen Meredith, founder of Fat Girls Dance (FGD).

“I think the entire model of what beauty is needs to be completely thrown out. And we need to start defining what beauty is for ourselves, and I think the definition of that beauty is you,” says Cathleen in the three-minute clip that shows her and her fellow FDG girls hitting some pretty sick moves.

Cathleen is not a dancer. She’s actually a writer who took it upon herself to explore society’s warped feelings toward fat women when it comes to dance. What started out as a social experiment for a book she has in the works turned into a viral, body-positive movement that caught the attention of Miss Shondaland herself.

“I almost couldn’t believe it. To work with Shonda Rhimes is a dream come true. It’s one of those things like, ‘One day I’m going to work with Shonda Rhimes.’ [laughs] It was probably one of the best days of my life. She really is incredible, and smart and great. The entire team for Dove Real Beauty Productions was incredible. It was an all-female crew, Liz Garbus was an amazing director and all of the producers were so nice and hardworking. I absolutely loved every second of it!” the FGD founder told BET.