See Barack Obama's Outfit That Diddy Shouted Out on Instagram

An older picture of Obama in a tracksuit has resurfaced on social media and caught the attention of the King of New York himself, Diddy!

You killed dem B!!!! YOU KILLIN DEM!!!! Too cool!!!! #blackexcellence A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on Jul 30, 2017 at 3:25pm PDT

Barack Obama’s all-black Adidas tracksuit picture was resurrected online over the weekend. Since he first wore it in 2009, social media has been obsessed with it. This “ultra-chill” look was famous because POTUS paired Adidas with its arch enemy Nike. Political fashion message? When Twitter caught wind of the sweatsuit again in 2016, people immediately said President Obama was about to release an album on Soundcloud for sure. Funny, but inappropriate! Remember when Obama dropped the mic on 'em?

Roses are red

And although he looks dapper

Obama is dressed

Like a Soundcloud rapper pic.twitter.com/sDOe8FsgWN — Amelia Capaz (@th0tcouture) September 6, 2016

This year people are adding workout buddies to the picture!

Who did this. A post shared by HIGHSNOBIETY (@highsnobiety) on Jul 30, 2017 at 5:50pm PDT

This sweatsuit just goes to show that Obama is STILL every guy’s fatherhood goals: “Cool Dad.” The picture totally gives off the “New life, who this?” vibes he has been giving lately. We're with Diddy on this one — old or new, Obama is too cool!

Written by Maurice Marcel