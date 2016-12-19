Everyone Thinks Mariah Carey Just Threw Shade at Ariana Grande

That is, if she ever recollects memory of the 23-year-old.

Whether it’s just a really bad case of amnesia or signature shade from R&B songstress Mariah Carey, many fans are questioning just how fond the “Shake It Off” singer is of the oft-compared pop artist Ariana Grande .

In an appearance with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live!, the talk show host whipped out a game of “Do You Know Her?” for Ms. Mimi.

Following her supposed shade wars with Jennifer Lopez, where Carey has since clarified the “I don’t know her” sentiments, Cohen gathered up a list of Hollywood’s finest divas for the game. Beginning with the one person who inspired it all, Jenny From the Block, Cohen asked Mimi if she now was familiar with the singer. After an audience member proclaims “No!” from their seat, she points at the individual affirmingly. “The audience member said it.”

Cohen continued scrolling through Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, and even Lady Gaga. But when he landed on Ariana, her memory of the singer seemed a bit slighted.

“What about Ariana Grande, do you know her?” Cohen asked. After Mariah swiftly replied, “No,” Cohen probed further. Insisting that when he was first introduced to Ariana’s singing talents he likened her to a young Mariah in her early career, Cohen asked her thoughts on such a comparison. Unfortunately, Mimi’s memory still didn’t budge.

“I don’t know when early in the career was,” she said. “Honestly I’m not familiar. I listen to hip-hop more than I listen to pop music.”

We guess that rendition of Mariah’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” from Ariana didn’t stick after all.

Check out the clip from the game below.