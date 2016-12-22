Welp: Is Nicki Minaj Moving on From Meek Mill?

Now, a few sources are reporting that it may not be a “what” between them, but rather a “who.”

It’s been nearly two weeks since breakup buzz swarming around Meek Mill and N icki Minaj has surfaced, having fans on the edge of their loveseats in anticipation of what’s really going on between Omeeka.

MediaTakeOut has alleged that sources close to the “Flawless” femcee believe she has sprung a new love affair with Mr. 1738, otherwise known as Fetty Wap. Though the source says that it’s too early to label them “dating” or “in a relationship,” they are anticipating it, MTO alleges.

Such hearsay has likely leapt from Nicki and the “Trap Queen” rapper’s newest single, “Like a Star,” which is the first project the two have collaborated on. The reported source from MTO tells the site that the two are working on other music endeavors as well — something that the source believes will develop from a professional relationship to a personal one.

Despite the obscure hints they’ve dropped that may or may not be addressing the rumors, Nicki nor Meek have yet to officially come forth on any particular stance regarding the purported breakup.

Until they do, let's try to keep hope alive for Omeeka.