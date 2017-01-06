Birdman Finally Let's Us Know if 'Tha Carter V' Will Drop

And such a reconciliation between the two wouldn’t make sense without an update on the long-awaited fifth installation of Wayne's lauded “Tha Carter” series.

The trouble in Young Money paradise may finally be transforming into a truce between Cash Money’s chief superior, Birdman , and Young Money’s head honcho, Lil Wayne.

Visiting Travis Scott and Chase B’s .Wav Radio show on Beats 1, Baby gave fans a wave of hope for Tha Carter V, speaking on a possible reunification with his “son."

“It’s definitely coming out,” Birdman said. “The situation with me and my son, I’m going to put it all behind us and just let it move forward. Wayne is one of the best artists ever to do the game, and I want to see him finish and continue to do what he been doing, and I’m going to support whatever he’s doing. But you’re definitely going to get a C5.”

Though most fans are looking for more of a mile to the inch Birdman teased with the statement, he still made no mention of a release date. His confirmation is, however, a step up from what fans believed may never become of Tha Carter V. In October, Wayne’s manager, Cortez Bryant, revealed that Birdman roadblocked the project’s free Google release that Wayne originally planned for. That was, of course, before Martin Shkreli got his hands on it. The release rejection stirred even more tension between the two men, and ultimately became the fire that ignited Wayne's “F**k Cash Money” streak.

Thankfully, with Birdman’s support of the album’s delivery, they’re a step closer to putting all of that behind them.

Listen to Birdman’s green-light for Tha Carter V below.