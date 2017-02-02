Nicki Minaj's Home Burglarized, Items Destroyed and Clothes Cut Up

As reported , Minaj's Los Angeles mansion has been broken into and trashed, with police also detailing that the culprit(s) also took off with over $200,000 of the rapper's jewelry.

According to TMZ, someone broke into her 11,500-square-foot residence and instead of solely robbing the place, the suspect(s) also chose to trash the inside.

The report also shares that the break-in feels personal, with her furniture being flipped over as well as items being strewn all over the home as if the person was looking for something specific. The damage also includes the culprits destroying picture frames, breaking perfume bottles and even cutting up some of Minaj's clothing.

Minaj thankfully was not home at the time of the burglary but we're sure she wasn't pleased to learn of what had happened while she was out.

At this time, police are still looking for any surveillance video and currently are investigating, still unable to identify any suspects.



Hopefully, Minaj's ex knows better, and wasn't involved in this unfortunate matter.