Nicki Minaj Trolls Fans on Instagram With Pregnancy Photo

Previously clapping back to rumors, writing , "No matter what he, or anyone else says, Onika Tanya Maraj won't b pushing anyone1 out her vajayjay, until she's married," the rapper has recently taken an entirely new approach - one that is just as humorous as addressing the rumors head on.

Nicki Minaj is no stranger to knowing exactly how to properly handle a slew of false pregnancy rumors.

Last year, Minaj's now ex-boo Meek Mill took to Instagram to stir up another onslaught of pregnancy rumors himself, a claim that was quickly proven false, showing that the Philadelphia rapper was just trolling everyone.

Now, Minaj has decided to have some fun of her own, reposting a clearly fake (and hella pregnant) photo of herself.

"ATBIMS," the rapper captions the fake pregnancy image, (with "ATIBIMS" standing for "All These B*****s Is My Sons," a line commonly used by the emcee). "Y'all so childish Omgskibbidybopbopghjhddfnjj - I was gonna wait to share the news but..."

Naturally, the newly-single Minaj found the whole thing to be too funny, but considering fans have been jonesing for such an announcement to be real, some fans commented on the post writing that they actually believed her to be expecting this time. Other fans promptly corrected the optimists in the comments section, writing that someone doesn't become 8 months pregnant "overnight."

Perhaps after her L.A. mansion was targeted in what appears to be a deeply personal robbery, Minaj just needed to have a good laugh about something this weekend.

Take a look at Nicki Minaj having some fun and trolling on the 'gram below.