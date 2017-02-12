Beyoncé (And Her Baby Bump) Dominate The Grammys 2017 Stage

And as with any appearance from the Queen Bey, she, her twice charmed baby bump and her phenomenal dancers made it nearly impossible for audience and television viewers alike to look away.

Manifesting the pageantry of her Lemonade album into a full-blown Grammys spectacle, Beyoncé has made her first public and stage debut since announcing her twin pregnancy.



Introduced to the stage by proud mama Tina Knowles-Lawson, who now has two daughters succeeding in Grammy nomination categories, Bey ever so elegantly soothed silky poetic vocals as she florally graced the stage.

Donned to a queen’s stature, her golden, sheer gown glimmered in tune with her befitting crown, which beamed with shimmering gold rays and golden flowers. Her dancers, flowing and swaying like fluent poetry, complemented her mesmerizing stage spectacle as well. And despite her pregnancy status hindering her from the high-energy, runway-strutting show that keeps Bey’s fans on their toes, she compensated with two of the dearest, most intimate, of her ballads from the critically-acclaimed opus: “Love Drought” and “Sandcastles.”

With nine nominations dangling from her fingertips and now respected as the most nominated woman in Grammy history, Queen Bey is the quintessence of three very simple words: nothing is impossible.



Watch Beyoncé command the Grammys stage below: