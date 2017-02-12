Chance the Rapper Has Officially Won A Grammy

Jumping on stage with a roaring applause from the audience, Chance received the award and gave the stanard thanks to fans, friends, family an business counterparts alike. However, just as ceremonial stage music began to play, he made sure to give everyone credit where it was due anyways.

After scoring a W for Best Rap Performance, Chance The Rapper now has both arms full of Gramophones after coming out on top of tough competition for Best New Artist.

Original story:

Chance The Rapper showed up and showed out for an incredible 2016 year in music, and we couldn’t wait to see what the Recording Academy had to say about it all at the 2017 Grammys on Sunday (Feb 12).

So by way of his first-ever Grammy win for Best Rap Performance, it looks like the biggest night (or afternoon, in Chance’s case) in music has done its justice for the Chi-town rap star.

During a pre-Grammy awards event, where some of the night’s categorical awards were handed out, Chance nabbed the Gramophone for the smashing success of his 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne-featured, “No Problem” single. Hightailing it to the stage in one of his many signature Super Mario “3” hats, he was nearly speechless as he was breathless while giving thanks for his first Grammy accolade.

“I just want to say thank you to my team for being here,” he began. “Sh**! This is crazy. Thank God for this. D**n, I'm shaking. This is crazy. Thank you everybody for supporting me... I love my family, I love God and I love music. Thank you guys.”

Let’s hope the Coloring Book artist has something for those tremors, seeing as though he’s lined up for a few other Grammy categories. Along with other industry newcomers like Anderson .Paak, Chance was also nominated for Best New Artist, Best Rap/Sung Performance with Kanye West’s “Ultralight Beam” and Best Rap Album for his Coloring Book project.

Let’s put one in the air for Chance, shall we?

See Chance's first Grammy's acceptance speech in the video below.