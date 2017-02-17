Trey Songz on Keke Palmer Accusations: 'Who the F**k Does That?'

The most major, of course, involved allegations of privacy invasion from longtime friend and actress Keke Palmer , for which he’s finally revealed his most straightforward defense ever: he didn’t care enough.

Trey Songz is the latest to chop things up with the popular trio of Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club , and young Tremaine came fully prepared to address some of the recent controversies with his name attached.

Throwing a few “gag” allusions into his conversation before DJ Envy finally approached the incident, Trey shared some information that strikingly contrasted Palmer’s claims.

At the 14-minute mark, he said he never spoke to Palmer about anything regarding the incident though she alleged that the two had reached a resolution during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live! He added that she left out major points from the incident, such as signs that had been present which informed attendees that a video shoot was taking place and anyone who stepped on the premises stood the possibility of being filmed.

After further stating that he did not film her without her permission, Trey said his disregard to the situation had much to do with the fact that it wasn’t his video and he wouldn’t have risked that much to include her for just a few seconds of the party-themed visuals.

“It’s a video that we shot in passing at a party,” he said. “I don’t care that much to sneak Keke Palmer in a video for two seconds — who the f**k does that? I’m gonna sneak you in a video, Keke? No. I’m not. F**k outta here.”

Another situation the “Na Na” singer discussed was his arrest in Detroit after destroying stage props at the Joe Louis Arena, where officials said he became belligerent when his mic was cut off to end his performance. However, there were a few misunderstandings in that event as well, as Trey shared that he was robbed of eight performance minutes once they started his set three minutes late and cut him off five minutes early. For the most part, he was unbothered by the situation as well, he said, because it was his own equipment that he chose to dismantle — not the venue’s.

Check out all that Tremaine had to say in The Breakfast Club interview below.