Future Announces 'HNDRXX' Album, Drops on Friday

2017 is still fresh and what that apparently means for Freebandz chief Future is no days off. Now that he’s dropping his sixth studio album only a week after his fifth, the FutureHive fortunately isn’t catching a break either.

Tuesday (Feb. 21), the Atlanta rapper unveiled another esoteric album cover on Instagram, designed with a similar effect as his previously-released Future project, which appears to be a headless figure of a man. Amplifying the nail-biting mystery of the new HNDRXX album, Fewtch also tagged Roc Nation’s Barbadian bad gal Rihanna and The Weeknd, teasing at possible features from both artists.

“The album I always wanted to make, timing is everything,” he wrote in the caption. “And with that being said, #HNDRXX. Link in my bio.”

Afterward, the “Jumpman” rap star posted the album’s title in a photo complemented by an inspirational caption for fans. Expressing his passion for drive and motivation, Fewtch stressed the importance of never giving up on yourself and, more importantly, not allowing anyone else to do it for you.

“Who told you you couldn’t be exactly who you wanted to be?” he asks his fans. “They lied. They weren’t bold. They didn’t have the ambition. They didn’t have the courage. They were misled. They didn’t believe in themselves when no one else would. They care about what other people thought of them. They gave up not knowing God wouldn’t give you more than you can handle.”

Much speculation about his decision to release two new projects back-to-back and in such a tight period has raised questions concerning Future's former manager, Rocko. Unconfirmed details of their legal matters from several sources claim that Fewtch would owe Rocko all royalties for his next two projects and 50 percent of profits from his touring for the next two years as well. According to Future during his live Twitter Q&A session, however, the decision to release both albums are completely void of any influence from his legal battle with the former manager.

“No way in the f**k am I doing that for him,” he responded to a fan’s inquiry on whether he dropped both projects because of Rocko. “But at the same time, you know what I’m saying, s**t’s going to get taken care of. We’re working, we’re richer than ever. When n****s go broke, they do dumb s**t, so I don’t know what’s going on. But at the end of the day, we’re making hits, we’re making history. They want to be a part of history, you gotta do something to tag along. So, I think that’s what it is. Tag along n****s.”

Hear what Fewtch had to say about his double-take album releases below.