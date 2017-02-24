Boosie BadAzz Is Taking the Ghetto to the Big Screen in Upcoming Biopic

But even if the Baton Rouge-bred rap star doesn’t have any luck with creating a ghetto Grammys in the near future, don’t expect him to stop there since the announcement of his upcoming biopic, BOOSIE the Movie .

Boosie Badazz has a few surprises for fans tucked up his sleeve for 2017, and thankfully, he’s not shying away from sharing it with us at all.

In an interview with BET.com at the Power of Influence Annual Super Bowl Weekend Awards Brunch, the “Set It Off” rapper explained that he’s got tunnel vision for all of his forthcoming projects in 2017. In addition to his Jewel House clothing brand and his The Truth album, he shared a few details for the movie based on his life.

“It’s gonna be my life story,” he said of the film. “I’ll be acting toward the end of it. We’re finna do a casting call in about four months.”

Continuing to explain that he’s got “a hell of a life story,” Boosie is confident that the film will reach timeless status with a lasting effect for years to come. Though he’s not sure who he’d want cast as him in the movie, he’s got faith in the cast and crew decision makers.

“It’s people with no name that can play anybody,” he said. “So it might be that big person’s chance to be that star by playing me.”

Whomever it might be, we’re definitely ready to grab the popcorn for this one.