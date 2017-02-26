The Game is Roasting Meek Mill For Being Petty on Instagram Over Nicki Minaj Dumping Him

While the beef eventually grew into a drama deserving of its own biopic, involving the likes of Big Meech , Beanie Sigel and Maino , none other than Nicki Minaj eventually herself became a target and was thrown into this complicated and intense mess due to her relationship with Meek.

For a refresher, their profanity-laced feud escalated quickly over the past year, with The Game citing their tension beginning all the way back in June 2016 when Meek Mill allegedly snitched to the LAPD regarding the robbery of Sean Kingston 's jewelry.

Just when we thought the beef between Meek Mill and The Game had finally taken a back seat, Remy Ma 's new diss track had to go and rile up the old flame .

While the Game has since apologized to Minaj for inserting her into his beef with her then-boyfriend, he now is being defensive of her once again, completely roasting Meek Mill on Instagram for handling their breakup in the pettiest way possible.

Yesterday (Feb. 26) Remy Ma took her beef with Nicki Minaj to extreme new heights, completely annihilating her in the form of a diss track called "ShETHER." As the entire Internet weighed in, many were wondering if and how Meek Mill would respond.

While scrolling Instagram in the wake of the new war between the two female emcees, The Game got wind of the fact that Meek Mill had liked a meme that Ebro (who was also a casualty of the diss track) had posted, and seeing Meek's petty behavior absolutely set him off, inspiring him to post a lengthy rant against the Philadelphia rapper.

"This the type of hoe s**t I hate..." The Game begins. "This lil b***h Meek Mill aka Meesha salty cause his woman left em. Instead of being a REAL N***A & leaving the situation with ya head up standing tall, you in ya feelings so you get her house robbed & do f**k n***a s**t fronting for the followers she gave you... liking pictures & leaving comments on posts that disrespect the woman who gave you life, actually loved yo dusty a**, bought you s**t you couldn't ever afford on yo own & even stood by your side when Drizzy bodied you.."

From there he continues on saying that Minaj should have left him after Meek took a major L from Drake.

"Instead of leaving yo bum a** like she should've, she held yo skinny rat face havin a** down !!!" The Game continues. "Now she gone & all you can do is try & s**t on her every chance you get over social media ?? Straight p***y s**t... you know how many REAL N****S would love the chance to wife up a Nicki Minaj, Rihanna or a Beyonce' & you out here playing.... Had a bomb a** woman & blew it cause you wasn't man enough to return the love that was given."

He then goes on to say that he should never have let Minaj go himself, referring to their throwback when they shot the video for "Pills n Potions." He then concludes his rant with a series of hashtags summing up his point, including #NickiBirthedYou and #WhatREALMANwannaSeeHisGirlHurting. He really digs in and definitely raises some interesting points Meek should (but probably won't) speak on and defend himself for once.

Take a look at The Game going off on Meek Mill and calling out his petty social media behavior in full in the post below.