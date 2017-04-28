Mary J. Blige's 'Strength of a Woman' Album Has the Internet All in Its Feelings

I Talked To
While many of Mary J. Blige's fans are fixating on the development of her admittedly messy divorce from Kendu Issacs, the majority are celebrating the fact that the R&B veteran truly did put her heartache (and hope) into her music once again — much like she has throughout her entire career.
While Blige is going through this difficult time, she revealed during a recent interview that her new album, Strength of a Woman, was named prior to her divorce. But the life-altering event did call for her to rewrite some of the material. Now that her highly anticipated (and deeply personal) album has finally arrived today (April 28), fans can't help but dive headfirst into their feelings right along with Auntie Mary.
"Sometimes I have dark days, sometimes I have light days," Blige shared during a recent interview. "I’m having dark moments. I’m just going through it right now but there’s light at the end of the tunnel. That’s what the album represents... I’m indestructible. I’m not going to let this destroy me. I’m going to keep people around me that make me smile."
Naturally, Blige's transparency during this difficult time in her life has not only proven to be somewhat therapeutic for the singer herself, but it's also resonating deeply with her fans, with many praising the album as one of the high points of the R&B singer's storied catalog already.
The album, Strength of a Woman, clocks in at 14 tracks, and features some heavyweight collaborations, including the previously released duet with Kanye West, as well as guest features from Quavo, DJ Khaled, Missy Elliott, Prince Charlez, Kaytranada and BadBadNotGood.
As fans digest the beloved singer's 13th addition to her discography, many are pointing out how this album hits emotionally just as hard as it bangs, with a handful getting in their feelings as they run through the project for the first time. Yup, looks like the Grammy Award-winning icon has done it again.
Listen to the project in full, as well as see some early Twitter reviews of Mary J. Blige's Strength of a Woman, below.
I was not expecting Mary J Blige album to hit me so quick this morning, I'm in my feelings #StrengthOfAWoman pic.twitter.com/xSfhNJURKq— •Q• (@Simply_gibbs) April 28, 2017
I can’t wait to play Mary’s album at home on my Bose while under the influence of alcohol. I’m about to be singing loud as hell.— Inga (@sauvignonelle) April 28, 2017
Mary went and picked up ALL the old Mary's for this album! #StrengthOfAWoman #MaryJBlige pic.twitter.com/mdHcfLQpGS— #TurnThisUp, EB! (@eb4prez) April 28, 2017
This new Mary J album is 🔥🔥🔥haven't skipped a song yet...giving me all kinds of good vibes, she speaking that real life!! #StrengthOfAWoman— Dana Tey (@danateynext) April 28, 2017
this Mary J Blige album got me feeling like pic.twitter.com/q9RVTXanM7— mack (@themackint0sh) April 28, 2017
Let me get into Auntie Mary's album. I know there's a word for me somewhere in there.— king crissle (@crissles) April 28, 2017
Mary J Blige's album "Strength of a Woman" ALREADY has me in my feelings😩.— B R E U N A ♥ (@SincerelyBreuna) April 28, 2017
Mary J Blige after she recorded "Set Me Free" #StrengthOfAWoman pic.twitter.com/yBptDDqTbW— Mike Hanley 🇵🇷 🇺🇸 (@Magic20099) April 28, 2017
Y'ALL this new Mary J. Blige! Cmonn auntie!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/VK66GlmJ4g— t baby (@taaahmee_) April 28, 2017
(Photo: Jack Thomas/Getty Images)
