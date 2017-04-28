Mary J. Blige's 'Strength of a Woman' Album Has the Internet All in Its Feelings

While Blige is going through this difficult time, she revealed during a recent interview that her new album, Strength of a Woman , was named prior to her divorce. But the life-altering event did call for her to rewrite some of the material. Now that her highly anticipated (and deeply personal) album has finally arrived today (April 28), fans can't help but dive headfirst into their feelings right along with Auntie Mary.

While many of Mary J. Blige 's fans are fixating on the development of her admittedly messy divorce from Kendu Issacs , the majority are celebrating the fact that the R&B veteran truly did put her heartache (and hope) into her music once again — much like she has throughout her entire career.

"Sometimes I have dark days, sometimes I have light days," Blige shared during a recent interview. "I’m having dark moments. I’m just going through it right now but there’s light at the end of the tunnel. That’s what the album represents... I’m indestructible. I’m not going to let this destroy me. I’m going to keep people around me that make me smile."

Naturally, Blige's transparency during this difficult time in her life has not only proven to be somewhat therapeutic for the singer herself, but it's also resonating deeply with her fans, with many praising the album as one of the high points of the R&B singer's storied catalog already.

The album, Strength of a Woman, clocks in at 14 tracks, and features some heavyweight collaborations, including the previously released duet with Kanye West, as well as guest features from Quavo, DJ Khaled, Missy Elliott, Prince Charlez, Kaytranada and BadBadNotGood.

As fans digest the beloved singer's 13th addition to her discography, many are pointing out how this album hits emotionally just as hard as it bangs, with a handful getting in their feelings as they run through the project for the first time. Yup, looks like the Grammy Award-winning icon has done it again.

Listen to the project in full, as well as see some early Twitter reviews of Mary J. Blige's Strength of a Woman, below.