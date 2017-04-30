No Beef Here: Drake Congratulates Kendrick Lamar on Outstanding Album Sales

I Talked To
In commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the death of Tupac Shakur, we celebrate his life by gathering ‘Pac’s friends, family, co-stars and collaborators to discuss their conversations with the late rap legend.
While rap fans have been egging on a battle between Drake and Kendrick Lamar for awhile now, it appears as though diehard supporters of each rapper won't be witnessing any sort of beef between the two unfold anytime soon.
As reported, Kung Fu Kenny's new album, DAMN., has officially outsold Drake's recent More Life in regard to first week sales, surpassing Drizzy by over 100,000 units.
While some are saying it is utterly disrespectful to compare the two in regards to artistry, legacy and influence, comparing their sale numbers reveals one undisputed fact: both heavyweights are at the top of their game and it's really incredible to watch their successes unfold and elevate respectably.
Drake took to Instagram recently to echo such a sentiment, big upping Lamar on his recent success.
"Amazing to see our music moving!!!" Drake shared in a comment on a repost of the final sales shared by Tidal's editorial director, Elliott Wilson.
Additionally, as pointed out by XXL, not only is Drake far from interested in waging war against the Compton rapper, he's also open up to the idea of collaborating together.
Now wouldn't that be something...
Take a look at Drake praising Kendrick Lamar in the posts below.
A word from Drake 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/TmT3CRbp7T— Word On Road (@WordOnRd) April 29, 2017
(Photos: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
In commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the death of Tupac Shakur, we celebrate his life by gathering ‘Pac’s friends, family, co-stars and collaborators to discuss their conversations with the late rap legend.
The Notorious B.I.G. changed the face of not only New York hip-hop, but hip-hop in general. Now, twenty years since we lost him, let's take a look at all of Big's connections by way of Six Degrees of Separation.
COMMENTS