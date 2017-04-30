No Beef Here: Drake Congratulates Kendrick Lamar on Outstanding Album Sales

As reported , Kung Fu Kenny's new album, DAMN. , has officially outsold Drake's recent More Life in regard to first week sales , surpassing Drizzy by over 100,000 units.

While rap fans have been egging on a battle between Drake and Kendrick Lamar for awhile now, it appears as though diehard supporters of each rapper won't be witnessing any sort of beef between the two unfold anytime soon.

While some are saying it is utterly disrespectful to compare the two in regards to artistry, legacy and influence, comparing their sale numbers reveals one undisputed fact: both heavyweights are at the top of their game and it's really incredible to watch their successes unfold and elevate respectably.

Drake took to Instagram recently to echo such a sentiment, big upping Lamar on his recent success.

"Amazing to see our music moving!!!" Drake shared in a comment on a repost of the final sales shared by Tidal's editorial director, Elliott Wilson.

Additionally, as pointed out by XXL, not only is Drake far from interested in waging war against the Compton rapper, he's also open up to the idea of collaborating together.

Now wouldn't that be something...

Take a look at Drake praising Kendrick Lamar in the posts below.