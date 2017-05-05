Is This Proof That a New Jay Z Album Is on the Way?

So after his frequent collaborator and top-quality hit-maker Swizz Beatz just teased a possible new project by way of an Instagram photo, our fingers are crossed and our necks are turned with hope that he’s not pulling legs this time.

It’s been about four years since New York’s supreme rap mogul, Jay Z , has dropped a new album for fans with Magna Carta Holy Grail .

In the photo posted to Swizz’s Instagram, both men are captured walking in a brotherly embrace and probably in the middle of a conversation.

“They don’t even know what’s about to happen,” Swizz’s caption reads. “[Album Mode Zone].”

While it’s not safe just yet to reach for an official album announcement from the flick, there have been talks of the album from other trusted industry-mates of Hov’s as well. Take Jermaine Dupri’s revelation from summer 2016, where he claimed to know the title of the project and even hinted at its finalization. And just a few months later, more buzz about a possible joint album with megastar songstress and wife Beyoncé came to surface. Considering that the two recently paired up on the DJ Khaled-directed “Shining” single, such speculation might not be too far-fetched either.

We guess only time (and hopefully more photos) will tell now.

See what Swizz may or may not be telling us about a new Jay album in the photo below.