Biggie's Son's Debut Rap Album Is Officially in the Works

So he won’t try to, according to a recent interview with the Evening Standard , and instead will be using his rap legend descendant status to fuel the fire beneath his own rap career beginning with an album.

To fill the shoes of a rap colossus like New York hip-hop legend Notorious B.I.G. is a brave feat to say the very least, even for his 20-year-old son, Christopher Jordan Wallace .

It goes without saying that as the only son of the late and great rap idol, the musical influences he’s been exposed to since birth are vast. Revealing that his family has always supported him, Wallace has been fortunate enough to have guidance from them as well.

“At a young age I always knew I wanted to do music, it was inevitable,” he told the Evening Standard. “My family have always had my back, whatever I’ve wanted to do they’ve supported. They were always giving me advice on what to do and how to go about things.”

In a joint effort with his younger brother, Joshua Jahad Russaw, Wallace has been actively working on the debut album slated for a late 2017 release, the site reports. You may recall more Biggie vibes from him during his appearance in his father’s 2009 biopic, Notorious, where he played a young Christopher Wallace Sr. Of the role, the 20-year-old revealed that much of the process became emotional for him as well.

“I was crying on camera and my acting coach was really getting under my skin and talking about some really personal stuff.”

The Evening Standard reports that Wallace will additionally be grabbing the reigns in his own film career, too, as he plans to develop an autism project soon. The topic hits close to home for him because his youngest half-brother has the neuro-developmental disorder.

In the meantime, we’ll be waiting on the edge of our seats for what 2017 has in store for young C.J. next.