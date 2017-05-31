Lil Mama Offers a Tearful Defense of Chris Brown, Brown Responds

And if there’s anyone who can relate, it’s New York’s “Lip Gloss”-popping femcee and famed choreographer Lil Mama.

For A-list idols like Chris Brown , the fame sometimes comes at a very steep price. Your life is consistently tapped into under a scrutinizing microscope, the biggest and smallest missteps are harshly condemned, fans and foes alike are obsessed with your every move, little to nothing is left to privacy and no matter where you go or what you do, there’s always someone watching and something to be said.

The Harlem-born, Brooklyn-raised artist sat down with hosts from The Duo on their Flip Da Script podcast recently and shared heartfelt empathy for Breezy. Around the 6:40 mark of the interview, Lil Mama drops some celebrity lifestyle gems and circles it back to the Virginia R&B crooner and his persona transformation after entering Hollywood. She begins by explaining that his hard exterior may be a direct result of the stones being cast at him for his career slip-ups.

“You’ve done things in your past that’s not on the record because you didn’t have the fame at the age of 15,” she elaborated. “And the s**t that you was doing — you and your loved ones and your close friends — they remember that s**t and they forgive you for it.”

Becoming visibly tearful, the VYP artist makes a compelling statement for The Duo hosts to consider in regard to Breezy: “Imagine the whole world not forgiving you for something that you did.” She then reminds everyone that celebrities often fall victim to the unforgiving culture of society which we exist in, and above all else, she believes we must learn to forgive. Breezy caught wind of the interview seconded her thoughts with a teary emoji of his own.

“I F**K[WITH] YOU FOR THIS MOMMA,” he captioned a clip of the video he posted to his Instagram.

Amid the Royalty crooner’s latest legal strife, it’s without a doubt that Breezy would be more than grateful for such a supportive gesture from a fellow industry mate as well.

See Lil Mama’s entire Flip Da Script interview and Brown’s response below.